Mike Greenberg Suggested A Blockbuster NFL QB Trade

ESPN host Mike Greenberg suggested quite the NFL quarterback trade earlier this week.

The longtime ESPN personality believes that Matt Ryan’s time in Atlanta needs to come to an end. The Falcons fired their head coach and general manager earlier this week. The NFC South franchise could be heading toward a major rebuild.

So, Greenberg believes that Ryan should be on the move. He has an ideal destination in mind, too.

The longtime ESPN personality wants the Indianapolis Colts to trade for Matt Ryan. Greenberg believes that the Colts have a Super Bowl-caliber roster outside of the quarterback position. Indianapolis is currently starting veteran Philip Rivers behind center.

“If Matt Ryan was on the Indianapolis Colts by the end of this season, they’d look like a Super Bowl team,” Greenberg said on Get Up! this week. “They’re missing one piece, and that one piece is the quarterback of the Falcons right now.”

.@Espngreeny thinks the Colts need to trade for Matt Ryan immediately. "If Matt Ryan was on the Indianapolis Colts by the end of this season, they'd look like a Super Bowl team. They're missing one piece, and that one piece is the quarterback of the Falcons right now." pic.twitter.com/tsqjr2tIZG — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 13, 2020

That would be quite the move for the Colts, though it’s difficult to see it happening. Indianapolis appears to be committed to Philip Rivers for now.

Also, while the Falcons are bad this season, it would be stunning to see them trade Ryan in the middle of the year.

Still, it’s an interesting suggestion from Greenberg.