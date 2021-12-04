Mike Greenberg Sums Up Bryce Young’s Performance So Far

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is loving what he’s seeing from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Greenberg put a tweet out onto his Twitter account during the first half and said that Young is winning the Heisman in front of all of us.

Bryce Young is winning the Heisman right in front of our eyes. #Alabama — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 4, 2021

The Crimson Tide were down 10-0 in the second quarter before Young put them on his back.

From then on, they’ve outscored the Bulldogs 24-7 and are now up 24-17 going into the half. Young already has 283 yards through the air, which is an SEC title game record.

Bryce Young's 283 passing yards in the first half is an SEC title game record. Cam Newton previously held the record at 281 in 2010. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 4, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Young has done it all for Alabama. Just a couple of weeks ago against Arkansas, he was responsible for five of the team’s six touchdowns. He threw for 559 yards and five touchdowns as the Crimson Tide won by seven, 42-35.

Young also drove Alabama 99 yards for the game-tying touchdown against Auburn last Saturday before winning it in overtime.

If he’s able to have a strong second half, Greenberg’s tweet will only continue to look better and better.

The SEC Championship Game is currently being televised by CBS.