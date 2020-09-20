Mike Greenberg Wants 1 NFL Head Coach To Be Fired

We’re only one week into the 2020 NFL regular season, but ESPN’s Mike Greenberg has already seen enough from one head coach.

Greenberg, a longtime New York Jets fan, has absolutely no confidence in New York Jets head coach Adam Gase moving forward. He would love for the franchise to move on from Gase, though he understands that’s probably not happening during the season.

The ESPN Get Up! host absolutely destroyed Gase following the Jets’ pathetic showing in a Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“I will say this. As you guys know, my children are grown up now. And if I’m fortunate enough that one of them has a son or a daughter who decides they want to play football, and their in fifth grade and they get their first opportunity to play football, I wouldn’t hire to Adam Gase to coach that team, because he would be in over his head,” Greenberg said of Gase.

“Adam Gase is the problem with the Jets. They should have fired him last year. It is ridiculous that we are now wasting another season with this guy, who anyone who has ever watched football can see, cannot coach this team. The players hate him. They don’t respond to him at all. And let me tell you something. Peyton Manning has put a lot of people’s kids through private school. Right? Keyshawn knows what I’m talking about when I say that. Adam Gase is at the top of that list.”

Perhaps the Jets will surprise him today, though.

New York is scheduled to take on San Francisco at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.