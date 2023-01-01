Mike Greenberg Was Furious With College Football Playoff Referee

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Inductee Mike Greenberg speaks on stage during Radio Hall Of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony at Guastavino's on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame )

There were a lot of questionable calls and bizarre things that happened during yesterday's College Football Playoff games. But one call has ESPN's Mike Greenberg fuming.

The call in question was the controversial overturned Michigan touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs. In the second quarter, Roman Wilson caught what appeared to be a 51-yard touchdown. But instant reply showed that he was narrowly down at the one-inch line short of crossing the goalline despite being untouched.

The touchdown was overturned and the Wolverines wound up fumbling the ball at the goalline for a turnover. The wider football world was furious at the call and Greenberg was no exception.

"That’s a ridiculous turn of events and frankly it’s a disgrace. That catch is absolutely a touchdown. And there’s why it matters. #Michigan," Greenberg wrote.

If the Wolverines had gone on to win the game, that play likely would have been a footnote in Michigan football history. But the fact that it wound up swinging the whole game in TCU's favor has now made it an infamous call.

That isn't to say that Michigan can sit there and lay the entirety of their defeat at this play. They scored 45 points but gave up 51 due in part to two pick-sixes.

Even at the end of the game, poor coaching and poor execution is what doomed them, not a play that they failed to complete a few hours prior.

Was it egregious? Possibly. Did it decide the game? Not even close.