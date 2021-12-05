Look: Mike Greenberg’s Awful Alabama Comment Is Going Viral

It had been 93 games since Alabama was last an underdog. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide showed everyone that it should’ve been at least 94.

Alabama just beat No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the SEC championship game.

The game didn’t quite go the way ESPN’s Mike Greenberg expected after he rattled off a tweet that aged horribly in just three short hours.

“It’s been a long time since I watched an #alabama game and the other team was just noticeably better than them,” Greeny tweeted.

Greenberg’s post was quickly picked up by Freezing Cold Takes and deservedly so. While No. 1 Georgia was certainly favored by many, Nick Saban‘s Alabama team can play with anyone in the country.

Especially when the Heisman trophy frontrunner is behind center.

Most passing yards in SEC Championship history 👀 Bryce Young had himself a night. pic.twitter.com/7ssy99eih9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2021

There’s just something about the Crimson Tide where they always show up for games just like this. Nick Saban teams almost always meet the moment.

For Georgia, they have to wondering what they have to do to beat that team in Crimson. The Tide have haunted Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs for what must feel like an eternity for those in Athens.

Now Alabama once again wears the SEC crown. It’s going to be quite the meeting for the College Football Playoff committee after this championship Saturday.