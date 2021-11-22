Mike Gundy Addresses Future Of Rivalry With Oklahoma

Week 13 of the college football season is upon us and that always has some of the best rivalry games.

Virginia-Virginia Tech will be one matchup featured, as will Mississippi-Mississippi State, Ohio State-Michigan, North Carolina-North Carolina State, Florida-Florida State, and of course Bedlam (Oklahoma-Oklahoma State).

Those latter two teams have been playing each other since 1904 and will meet again on Nov. 27 from Stillwater.

Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy spoke to the media on Monday about how the rivalry will be affected in a few years once the Sooners move to the SEC. He doesn’t seem to think both teams will play each other after that move occurs.

“I don’t think it’s a realistic thing that’s going to happen based on the business side of Power 5 conference football,” Gundy said, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network. “That’s just my opinion. I could be wrong. I’m not getting that from anybody.”

This would be a punch to the gut for both schools as it’s been a rivalry that’s gone on for over 100 years.

It’s produced so many outstanding moments and is a matchup that many around the sport look forward to each year.

Oklahoma will go for its seventh straight win in the series at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday night.