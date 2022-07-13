Mike Gundy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bedlam Rivalry

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys watches the replay board in the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State rivalry — also known as "Bedlam" — has raged for generations.

But with Oklahoma leaving the conference to join the SEC as early as 2024, the frequency of rivalry matchups between these two schools will take a massive hit.

When asked about the future of Bedlam during a recent press conference, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy took a shot at the Sooners program for leaving the Big 12 behind.

"The future of Bedlam is a year or two left. That's the future of Bedlam, based on somebody else's decision," he said, per Oklahoma insider Ryan Aber.

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were members of the Big Eight Conference before the formation of the Big 12 in 1996. The first football meeting between these two programs took place in 1904 when the Sooners took down the Cowboys 75-0. Oklahoma State won the most recent matchup 37-33 this past season.

Oklahoma holds a massive lead in the rivalry series, boasting a 90-19-7 overall record.

This year's Bedlam rivalry game will take place on November 19 at the Sooners' home stadium in Norman.