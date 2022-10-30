Mike Gundy Has Honest Admission On Blowout Loss To K-State

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 10: Head Coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the field before the football game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 48-47. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Mike Gundy placed the blame on his shoulders after Oklahoma State's embarrassing 48-0 loss to K-State on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after the game, the Cowboys coach admitted: “You saw a team that wasn’t prepared.”

It got ugly for Oklahoma State quickly in this one, as the Wildcats put up 35 first half points behind an aerial assault from Wildcats QB Will Howard.

Howard opened the game with a 38-yard touchdown strike to Kade Warner before K-State's offense followed it up with a 62-yard run from Deuce Vaughn.

The junior signal-caller later found Warner again before hitting Phillip Brooks and Vaughn on a one-yard pass to finish out the second quarter.

The Cowboys were clearly not ready to play football by 3:30 PM kickoff, which ultimately falls on Gundy and the rest of OSU's coaching staff.