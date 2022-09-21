Mike Gundy Has Honest Reaction To Bedlam Series Ending

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts during the second half of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

With Oklahoma's decision to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, the Sooners program effectively ended the historic Bedlam series against Oklahoma State.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy made his thoughts on the matter very clear.

The program leader said the Cowboys had nothing to do with Oklahoma's decision to leave the conference. He called any suggestion that they may have had something to do with it "childish."

“Bedlam is history. We all know that. We’ve known that, because OU chose to follow Texas and the money to the SEC," Gundy said in an impassioned speech. "It's OK. So now, we're having what I think are childish discussions, in my opinion, over something that's done. And I would like to make this the last statement that I have because I have no hard feelings.

"But what's going on now is almost a situation with a husband and a wife, or a girlfriend and a boyfriend when you know you're dead wrong and you try to turn the table and make them think they're wrong, when Oklahoma State has no part in this."

Both schools have said the rivalry will end once Oklahoma officially makes the switch over to the SEC.

"We don't have any openings to play them," Oklahoma State AD Chad Weiberg said, per Action Network. "We're full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can't happen."

Oklahoma leads the all-time Bedlam series record 90-19-7.

"Everybody needs to get over it and move on and quit trying to turn the tables," Gundy continued. "It's somewhat comical that they still want to bring us into this equation. Let's not turn the tables. Let's just say, 'Hey, look, we chose to follow Texas and take the money and we're going to the SEC.' It's all good. Let's quit talking about it. Let's talk about football."

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will face off in Stillwater on November 19. Both teams are currently ranked in the top 10.