Mike Gundy Is Getting Crushed For Oklahoma State's Blowout Loss To Kansas State

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts during the second half of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Even the folks in Manhattan couldn't have seen this one coming.

Kansas State put it on Mike Gundy and No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday, hanging 48 on the Cowboys in the massive shutout win.

The Wildcats were up 35-0 at the half on one of the top-ranked teams in the country, and thoroughly outplayed OSU in all phases of the game.

Fans were quick to come for Gundy after the clocks hit zero:

"Does Mike Gundy owe Chris Klieman money," one user asked.

"[Mike Gundy] got that Poke Choke in him," another tweeted.

"How do backups figure it out, but Spencer can’t? How does Mike Gundy get out coached to First and Second year coaches when he’s on year 14? How does Oklahoma St keep finding excuses instead of asking questions?"

"What’s Oklahoma State’s largest margin of defeat under [Mike Gundy]?" asked Gabe Ikard. "This has to be up there."

"Gonna be the worst loss of Mike Gundy's career," said Curtis Fitzpatrick. "Previously, largest [margin] was 39 points."

Hard times in Stillwater.