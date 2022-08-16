Mike Gundy Reacts To His Brother's Surprise Oklahoma Resignation

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts during the second half of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Longtime Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy's sudden resignation surprised many in Norman and the greater Big-12 area.

After 23 years with the Sooners, Gundy decided to step away from the program for saying "a word that I should never -- under any circumstance -- have uttered."

Recently, his brother, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, weighed in on the matter. Telling The Oklahoman, "It gave me enough information for a good chapter in my book whenever I retire."

Gundy was later asked if he would potentially bring his brother onto the Cowboys staff. To which he replied: “We hadn’t even talked about that. He’s got several other options right now that he’s looking at. I haven’t talked to him about that.”

At Big-12 media day last month, Gundy admitted that even though the two were often on opposite sides of the Bedlam rivalry, they don't talk much about football when they get together.

We just don’t talk a lot about stuff, particularly football. Because we recruit against each other. It’s just an uncomfortable situation, even though it’s really not. We have a great relationship. We just don’t talk a lot about football. Then during the season I don’t talk to anybody.

Cale Gundy had coached at Oklahoma dating back to Bob Stoops first year in 1999. He spent the last seven years coaching up receivers after 16 seasons as the program's running backs coach.