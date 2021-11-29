Mike Gundy Reacts To Lincoln Riley Leaving Oklahoma

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is just as shocked as everyone else is about Lincoln Riley going to USC.

Gundy spoke to the media on Monday afternoon about the move and confirmed that even his own brother Cale, who is on the Sooners staff, had no idea it was coming.

“He was as shocked as you and I were. They did a good job of keeping it under a hat,” Gundy said.

#OKState head coach Mike Gundy said he has spoken to his brother Cale Gundy (an assistant with the #Sooners) several times since Lincoln Riley left for USC. "He was as shocked as you and I were. They did a good job of keeping it under a hat." — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) November 29, 2021

Gundy’s Cowboys are fresh off a comeback 37-33 win over the Sooners on Saturday night. It got Oklahoma State to 11-1 overall as it will take on Baylor in the Big 12 Championship this Saturday.

Oklahoma State was down 33-24 going into the fourth quarter but rallied to score 13 points and also not give up an inch on defense.

The running game carried the Cowboys to this win. Quarterback Spencer Sanders rushed for 93 yards and score on 16 carries, plus Jaylen Warren also had a score to go along with 56 yards on the ground.

If OSU can beat Baylor, it will still have an outside shot of getting into the College Football Playoff. That said, teams in front would also have to lose (Michigan, Alabama, Cincinnati), in order to really make it happen.

Kickoff on Saturday will be at Noon ET.