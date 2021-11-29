The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike Gundy Reacts To Lincoln Riley Leaving Oklahoma

Mike Gundy and Lincoln Riley speak on the field before an Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma Big 12 game.NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 10: Head Coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, left, and head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners speak in the middle of the field before the football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 48-47. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is just as shocked as everyone else is about Lincoln Riley going to USC.

Gundy spoke to the media on Monday afternoon about the move and confirmed that even his own brother Cale, who is on the Sooners staff, had no idea it was coming.

“He was as shocked as you and I were. They did a good job of keeping it under a hat,” Gundy said.

Gundy’s Cowboys are fresh off a comeback 37-33 win over the Sooners on Saturday night. It got Oklahoma State to 11-1 overall as it will take on Baylor in the Big 12 Championship this Saturday.

Oklahoma State was down 33-24 going into the fourth quarter but rallied to score 13 points and also not give up an inch on defense.

The running game carried the Cowboys to this win. Quarterback Spencer Sanders rushed for 93 yards and score on 16 carries, plus Jaylen Warren also had a score to go along with 56 yards on the ground.

If OSU can beat Baylor, it will still have an outside shot of getting into the College Football Playoff. That said, teams in front would also have to lose (Michigan, Alabama, Cincinnati), in order to really make it happen.

Kickoff on Saturday will be at Noon ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.