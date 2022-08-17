Mike Gundy Reveals Biggest Difference Between Oklahoma State, Tennessee Jobs

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys looks on while playing against the Mississippi Rebels during the second quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

It's no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers have coveted Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy for many years now. But despite the potential financial windfall he could gain by going to Knoxville, he's been comfortable in Stillwater.

In a recent interview, Gundy admitted that the Tennessee job has appealed to him through the years. Speaking to ESPN's Chris Low, he said that the Volunteers job was "a gold mine."

But Gundy made it clear that the stability of staying at Oklahoma State has remained too appealing for him to give it up for the volatile situation at Tennessee. He said he appreciates the continuity that enables them to overcome occasional changes to the administration.

“That’s why I’m so appreciative of what we have at this place, the continuity and stability that we’ve had,” Gundy said. “People don’t leave. They stay here, and with our new administration, there’s a lot left out there for us.”

In 17 seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Mike Gundy is 149-69 with 16 straight winning seasons and bowl game appearances.

Gundy's team has won 11 of those bowl games and won the Big 12 title in 2011, finishing No. 3 in the nation after winning the Fiesta Bowl that year.

Naturally, there are plenty of bigger programs that would love to add someone with that level of success into the fold. Tennessee have tried and failed, and it doesn't seem like they'll ever get him at this point.

Will Mike Gundy finish his coaching career at Oklahoma State?