College Football World Praying For Mike Hart Today

Michigan running back Mike Hart at Rose Bowl Media Day at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif. on Saturday, December 30, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) Kirby Lee/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines suffered a scary situation this afternoon when assistant coach Mike Hart collapsed.

According to multiple reports, the former Wolverines star collapsed on the sidelines following an Indiana touchdown. After remaining on the turf for a few moments, he was eventually laid down on a cart and taken off the field.

Michigan players embraced each other on the sideline as Hart was carted away from the field.

"Michigan RB coach Mike Hart went down on the sideline after the Indiana TD, and was carted off the field," the Big Ten Network said.

"What a sad and scary scene on the Michigan sideline after RB coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and was carted off. Don’t know yet what happened but he seemed alert. Some of his players were in tears," said Stewart Mandel.

"Here’s hoping Mike Hart is okay. Obviously a hell of a coach wherever he’s gone, but also a genuinely good dude," said another fan.

We'll have the latest on Hart as it becomes available.