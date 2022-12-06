Mike Hart Reportedly Interviewed For Head Coaching Job

Michigan running back Mike Hart at Rose Bowl Media Day at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif. on Saturday, December 30, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Michigan's Mike Hart reportedly tested the waters by interviewing for a head coaching following the Wolverines' undefeated season.

Per Tony Paul of The Detroit News:

"Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart did interview for the WMU head-coaching job following the Big Ten championship game, though it would appear he’ll be staying at UM. He’s the only UM staffer known to have interviewed for WMU. OC Sherrone Moore was on wish list, but said no."

Hart has served as UM's running backs coach for two seasons now after a fantastic four-year career in the mid-2000s where he became the Wolverines all-time leading rusher.

Prior to returning to Ann Arbor, Hart worked with the Indiana Hoosiers coaching up their RBs before being elevated to assistant and associate head coach.

He began his coaching career at Eastern Michigan before working as a position coach with WMU and Syracuse. Now it looks like he'll be with his alma mater for a bit longer.