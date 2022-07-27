Mike Holmgren Finalist For Hall Of Fame: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Mike Holmgren of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during a game against the Oakland Raiders on August 29, 2008 at Qwest Field in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images) The Sporting News/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that longtime NFL head coach Mike Holmgren is a finalist for the Hall of Fame.

Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, is joined by 10 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Cleveland Browns/Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell.

The list of 12 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

Fans loved to see that Holmgren was finally getting his due.

"Holmgren and Shanahan definitely need to be in there. Their offense run the league currently," one fan said.

"Should be a lock for both," another fan said.

"Let’s go Holmgren!!!" a third fan said.

During his illustrious NFL coaching career, Holmgren racked up a career record of 161-111 with a 13-11 record in the playoffs. He led the Packers to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, winning in 1996.

He went on to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl as well, but they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers.