Mike LaFleur Was Asked About Relationship With Elijah Moore

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs the ball against the Houston Texans during an NFL game at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Last week New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore made waves by requesting a trade after receiving only a few targets in the previous weeks, and the Jets benched him for Week 7 as a result. Now Moore is back with the team, and his offensive coordinator is correcting the record.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur addressed reports that he and Moore had a "blow up" prior to being excused from practice and requesting a trade. But LaFleur denied that report outright, stating that there was no blow up.

"We’re all on the same page with everything. We’re just trying to move forward," LaFleur said.

LaFleur called the initial reporting "100-percent inaccurate" and said that he's spoken to Moore to ensure that there's no bad blood between them. The recent clips of the two chilling on the sidelines and hugging it out suggest he's telling the truth.

Whatever it is that went on between Elijah Moore and the Jets behind the scenes, it appears that the issue has been resolved. It seems highly doubtful that Moore gets traded before Tuesday's deadline, so he has to learn to live with the Jets for another 10 games at least.

The Jets seem to have done a good job in keeping this issue from getting out of hand. But there's still the matter of Moore not getting targeted - an issue that the Jets might want to remedy this Sunday against the rival New England Patriots.

Will Elijah Moore stay with the Jets?