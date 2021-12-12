The Spun

Mike Leach Has Blunt Message For College Football Players

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks on as his team takes on the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach isn’t a fan of players skipping bowl games. In recent years, it’s become more common for NFL-bound prospects to sit out non-CFP bowl games.

On Saturday, Leach shared his feelings about the trend in no uncertain terms.

“You’ve got an obligation to the place that helped build and develop you and finish it out in the bowl,” Leach said, told the Clarion-Ledger.

“That’s part of it. You owe it to your team, you owe it to your fans, you owe it to your coaches and it’s the most bizarre thing in the world to me.”

“Somebody says, ‘Well, I can’t play one more game,’” Leach continued. “They think they’re going to have a storied 10-year NFL career, and then they can’t play one more college game. Well, that’s ridiculous.”

“I mean, guys will go to the NFL, they’ll make the Pro Bowl and then they’ll play in the Pro Bowl. It’s one of the biggest absurdities that I’ve seen, and it’s selfish, too.”

Leach’s comments come with uncertainty surrounding two Mississippi State players ahead of the Liberty Bowl. MSU faces off against Leach’s former team, Texas Tech, on December 28.

