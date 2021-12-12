Mike Leach Has Blunt Message For College Football Players

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach isn’t a fan of players skipping bowl games. In recent years, it’s become more common for NFL-bound prospects to sit out non-CFP bowl games.

On Saturday, Leach shared his feelings about the trend in no uncertain terms.

Mike Leach: Players opting out of bowl games is "one of the biggest absurdities that I've seen." "You owe it to your team, you owe it to your fans, you owe it to your coaches and it’s the most bizarre thing in the world to me."https://t.co/3KUMlaDVCZ — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) December 11, 2021

“You’ve got an obligation to the place that helped build and develop you and finish it out in the bowl,” Leach said, told the Clarion-Ledger.

“That’s part of it. You owe it to your team, you owe it to your fans, you owe it to your coaches and it’s the most bizarre thing in the world to me.”

“Somebody says, ‘Well, I can’t play one more game,’” Leach continued. “They think they’re going to have a storied 10-year NFL career, and then they can’t play one more college game. Well, that’s ridiculous.”

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media Saturday to discuss the upcoming matchup with Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl:https://t.co/HeCi1RtePl — SI Cowbell Corner (@SIBulldogs) December 11, 2021

“I mean, guys will go to the NFL, they’ll make the Pro Bowl and then they’ll play in the Pro Bowl. It’s one of the biggest absurdities that I’ve seen, and it’s selfish, too.”

Leach’s comments come with uncertainty surrounding two Mississippi State players ahead of the Liberty Bowl. MSU faces off against Leach’s former team, Texas Tech, on December 28.