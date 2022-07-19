Mike Leach Reveals His 1 Main Worry Amid Realignment Rumors

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Recent conference realignment moves have become the talk of college football in recent months.

Before his appearance at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach shared his thoughts on the growing size of major conferences around the country.

He believes conferences are becoming too large for their own good.

“I think we’re starting to cloud definition on what’s a conference and what’s a league,” Leach said. “It’s a little bulky, I’d say. If it’s just a conference, everybody plays everybody quite a bit, 10 to 12 I think is kind of what you’re after. I don’t think it’s realistic to play more than 16 games, or too many more. But it’s good to have quality teams all working together.”

The SEC currently has 14 members. But by 2025, the conference will add Texas and Oklahoma to make a 16-team "super conference."

The Big 10 also currently houses 14 members. Pac-12 programs USC and UCLA announced their intent to join the conference earlier this offseason — making it yet another 16-team mega conference.

