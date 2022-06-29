Mike Leach Signs Contract Extension: Fans React

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Mike Leach is officially staying at Mississippi State for the foreseeable future.

Leach and the school have reached an agreement on a two-year extension.

Leach's deal goes through the 2025 season. He led the Bulldogs to a 7-6 record this past season and is 11-13 in two seasons as head coach.

College football fans are a bit mixed on this decision, especially since Leach isn't above .500 record-wise.

"Smart move by Mississippi State to announce Mike Leach's extension a few weeks before SEC Media Days. Sooner or later, people were going to start talking about the fact that he was only under contract through 2023," one writer said.

"I understand giving Mike Leach a contract extension. Only having two years left can be used against you in recruiting, etc. But if we're being honest, if it came with a pay increase it's a mistake. That hasn't been earned yet," a fan said.

It remains to be seen if Leach can get more out of Mississippi State this season.