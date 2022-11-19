Mike Leach's Explanation For What He Puts On His Plate During Thanksgiving Going Viral

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs notched a 56-7 blowout victory over ETSU on Saturday afternoon.

With this lopsided score, there wasn't too much football to discuss after the game. Instead, the SEC Network sideline reporter asked Leach what his Thanksgiving plate will look like next week.

The veteran head coach gave a longwinded response to this question. Take a look at his answer here:

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this viral postgame interview.

"They knew exactly what they were doing when they asked him this question. There was no way his answer was going to be shorter than a minute ," one fan wrote.

"I need some Mike Leach gravy," another added.

"Blessing your TL with another Mike Leach interview," another said.

With today's blowout win, Leach and the Bulldogs move to 7-4 before next week's regular-season finale against the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels.