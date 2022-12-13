Mike Leach's Old Comment On His Obituary Is Going Viral

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 27: Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach watches play from the sideline during a football game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 27, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies won the game 45-10. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition.

Leach was 61 years old. A beloved college football coach, Leach was arguably the best personality the sport has seen over the past few decades.

That was evidenced by what he said during an ESPN profile when asked what will be on his obituary. Leach didn't care, because he wasn't going to be the one writing it.

"That's their problem, they're the one writing the obituary, what do I care? I'm dead. The only regret I'll have is I didn't get to do more things," Leach told ESPN.

Leach's family issued a statement following his passing.

"We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world," Leach's family said. "Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Our thoughts are with the Leach family and Mississippi State community.