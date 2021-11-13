Mike Leach’s Response To Reporter’s Question Is Going Viral

After a massive upset victory over Auburn, many asked Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach how he was going to celebrate.

The quote machine of a coach didn’t disappoint.

Following the win, Leach told reporters “I’m going to get on a bus, and I’m going to ride for four hours to Starkville, Mississippi.”

He continued, “You guys have no idea what Starkville will be like tonight. I might have some Chic Fil A and PB&J’s too.”

The coach’s response quickly went viral throughout the college football Twitterscape.

“I love Mike Leach with all my heart,” said one fan.

“Protect Mike Leach at all costs #nationaltreasure,” another tweeted.

Leach’s Bulldogs were able to rally past the No. 16 Tigers for a thrilling 43-34 win.

Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense struck again.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw a party on the Auburn defense. The sophomore launched the ball all over the field accounting for 415 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Rogers hit on 44-54 passes, spreading the ball to 10 different receivers.

Auburn jumped out to an early 28-3 lead at half before the Dawgs responded with 40 unanswered.

Let’s hope Leach and the Bulldogs get back to Starkville by midnight, can’t have them going without that Chic-Fil-A.