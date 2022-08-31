Mike McCarthy Announces His Decision On Backup Quarterback

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have their backup quarterback for Dak Prescott heading into the season.

According to head coach Mike McCarthy, Cooper Rush will be the QB2.

Rush has spent four seasons with the Cowboys and has appeared in seven games. In those games, he's thrown for 424 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 64% of his passes.

The Cowboys will obviously hope that he doesn't play too much this season since that would mean Dak Prescott is fully healthy.

However, if Prescott does get banged up, Rush has shown the ability to step up when needed.

Will Grier will be the Cowboys' third-string quarterback. He was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday after he was cut before the 4 p.m. ET roster deadline.