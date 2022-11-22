Mike McCarthy Announces Micah Parsons' Status For Thanksgiving

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the Minnesota Vikings on their home field over the weekend with a dominant 40-3 victory.

Now the team has just a few days to gear up for a Thanksgiving showdown against the New York Giants. Before the game kicks off, Dallas fans were a bit worried about star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

He left Sunday's game against the Vikings with an apparent injury, but head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't seem too concerned. He said Parsons will be limited in practice today, but will be available for Thursday's game.

"Mike McCarthy expects Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (knee/ankle) as limited today but available Thursday vs. Giants," Cowboys reporter Jori Epstein said.

That's good news for a Cowboys team hoping to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East race. A win over the Giants on Thursday afternoon would go a long way to securing a playoff spot as well.

