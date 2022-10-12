Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision Before Cowboys-Eagles

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott may have taken another step in his recovery, but the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly moving forward as if Cooper Rush will be the starter for Sunday night's game at Philadelphia.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer:

"Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott will 'do some light throwing after practice,' and the Cowboys are preparing as if Cooper Rush will start Sunday vs. the Eagles."

Prescott has been out with a fractured thumb since Week 1, but you couldn't tell by looking at the standings.

The Cowboys have rallied around backup Cooper Rush and rode his steady play (as well as lights-out defense) to four straight wins.

It's been reported that Dak is finally at the point where he can grip a football with no issues, but Wednesday will mark the first time Dallas' star QB has thrown to Cowboys receivers since the injury.