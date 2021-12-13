Mike McCarthy Announces Significant Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys will be down a big player against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Dallas beat Washington on Sunday, holding on in the fourth quarter after leading big for most of the contest. The Cowboys played late without All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who suffered an ankle injury.

On Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy announced that Smith will not be able to play on Sunday against the New York Giants.

This is a major blow to the Cowboys’ offensive line, but they’ve been here before. Smith has been dealing with multiple injuries over the past couple of seasons.

Dallas should be able to get past New York without Smith on Sunday.

Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys will not have Tyron Smith this week. Said it was an aggravation of same injury that knocked Smith out for 3 games earlier. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 13, 2021

The Cowboys, 9-4 on the season, are set to kick off against the Giants at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will air on FOX.