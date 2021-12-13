The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike McCarthy Announces Significant Cowboys Injury News

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will be down a big player against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Dallas beat Washington on Sunday, holding on in the fourth quarter after leading big for most of the contest. The Cowboys played late without All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who suffered an ankle injury.

On Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy announced that Smith will not be able to play on Sunday against the New York Giants.

This is a major blow to the Cowboys’ offensive line, but they’ve been here before. Smith has been dealing with multiple injuries over the past couple of seasons.

Dallas should be able to get past New York without Smith on Sunday.

The Cowboys, 9-4 on the season, are set to kick off against the Giants at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will air on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.