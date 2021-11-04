The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces The Plan For Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

It sounds like the Dallas Cowboys will get their starting quarterback back on Sunday.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday that the plan is for Dak Prescott to practice on Thursday and play on Sunday.

Dallas played without Prescott this past weekend, defeating the Minnesota Vikings with backup quarterback Cooper Rush. This weekend, the Cowboys are expected to have Prescott back behind center.

The Cowboys are set to host the Broncos at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“The plan is for him to practice and play (Sunday),” McCarthy told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

The Cowboys beat the Vikings, 20-16, on Sunday night. Dallas was led by Rush, who threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Amari Cooper.

Dallas improved to 6-1 on the season with Sunday night’s win over Minnesota.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Broncos is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.

