Mike McCarthy Announces The Plan For Dak Prescott

It sounds like the Dallas Cowboys will get their starting quarterback back on Sunday.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday that the plan is for Dak Prescott to practice on Thursday and play on Sunday.

Dallas played without Prescott this past weekend, defeating the Minnesota Vikings with backup quarterback Cooper Rush. This weekend, the Cowboys are expected to have Prescott back behind center.

The Cowboys are set to host the Broncos at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“The plan is for him to practice and play (Sunday),” McCarthy told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

There doesn't seem to be the same mystery regarding Dak Prescott's status this week as he comes back from the calf strain. He will take team drills today. "The plan is for him to practice and play (Sunday)," Mike McCarthy said. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 4, 2021

The Cowboys beat the Vikings, 20-16, on Sunday night. Dallas was led by Rush, who threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Amari Cooper.

Dallas improved to 6-1 on the season with Sunday night’s win over Minnesota.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Broncos is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.