Mike McCarthy Announces Update On RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys handled their business against the San Fransisco 49ers this weekend even without starting running back Ezekiel Elliott. Mike McCarthy coached a solid offensive game as the Dallas won 41-33 and moved to 5-9, just a game back of Washington in the NFC East.

To top off a successful weekend, the Cowboys gave an encouraging update on Elliott’s status on Monday afternoon.

According to NFL reporter Jane Slater, McCarthy said that he “anticipates” that his bell cow back will be further along this week than he has been for the past two weeks. He also said that Elliott definitely has a chance to play next Sunday.

#Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says he anticipates RB Zeke Elliott being further along this week than the last two. Was in the building for treatment. He says he has a chance to play Sunday. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 21, 2020

The Cowboys should welcome back the 25-year-old with open arms, but things might be a little complicated if he can make it back. Replacement running back Tony Pollard filled in for Elliott and Sunday and had a career day. The Dallas back-up accounted for 132 total yards and two touchdowns in the win. Even Elliott took notice of the breakout performance.

“It was great,” Elliott said after the game. “He’s a guy who you know is super explosive, you know he can break one at any moment. Before the last play I told him to go put it on ice, and that’s exactly what he did.”

If the Cowboys want to put themselves in a position to win, Pollard should probably be on the field. Still, it would be shocking if the Cowboys usual starter didn’t take on the bulk of the backfield role.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Elliott just hasn’t looked the same this season. Now in his fifth NFL season, the power running back seems to have plateaued. Before going down with his calf injury, he’d rushed for just 832 yards and five touchdowns, averaging a measly 3.9 yards per carry.

Without his normal production, and with an injured Dak Prescott, the Cowboys limped off to a slow start.

Over the last few weeks, Dallas turned things around and rattle off three straight wins. With just two games remaining, the Cowboys are just a game back of the Washington Football Team.

If Elliott can show any glimpse of his former self, the Cowboys have a chance to win out. If they do so, they might slip into the postseason.