Mike McCarthy Asked About Resting Cowboys Starters Next Weekend

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is waiting to see how results shake out in Week 17 before he makes any decisions about the regular-season finale.

The Cowboys need the Eagles to lose out in order to have a chance to win the division. If the Eagles beat the Saints this weekend, Dallas can finish no higher or no lower than their current No. 5 seed.

On Friday, McCarthy was asked if he plans to rest his starters in Week 18.

“I think I should probably answer that Monday for you,” he said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys notched their 12th win of the season with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. McCarthy and his squad — starters or otherwise — will face off against the Washington Commanders in Week 18.

McCarthy will have his eyes on the Eagles as they face off against the Saints on Sunday.