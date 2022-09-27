Mike McCarthy Asked About Timeline For Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't have an exact timeline for Dak Prescott, but he knows Dallas' franchise quarterback is going to need more time.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:

"... Mike McCarthy said QB Dak Prescott (thumb) 'still has some swelling he has to deal with' now that stitching is removed. Once swelling down, it becomes about strength. And then throwing. 'I do not have a timeline for when he will start throwing.'”

Earlier it was reported by NFL Network's Jane Slater that Dak showed her his hand on Monday night and there was no swelling. Slater added that he told her it's possible he could start Week 5's game vs. the Rams.

When it comes to the Cowboys getting him back out there, the sooner the better. However, veteran backup Cooper Rush has held down the fort nicely over the past couple weeks.