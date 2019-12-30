Former NFL Head Coach Named Favorite For The Browns Job

The Spun

The Cleveland Browns head coaching job is officially open. The franchise announced Sunday night that Freddie Kitchens has been fired.

“I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season. We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success,” GM John Dorsey announced.

Several head coaches are being mentioned for the vacancy.

One notable name: former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. He’s actually the betting favorite for the job.

McCarthy, 56, was the Green Bay Packers’ head coach from 2006-18. He led the franchise to a Super Bowl win in 2011.

The Packers fired McCarthy late in the 2018 season following a 4-7 start. McCarthy went 125-77 as the team’s head coach.


