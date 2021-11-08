The Spun

Mike McCarthy Had Brutally Honest Admission Following Loss

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys came crashing down on Sunday afternoon, losing to the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys were on a six-game winning streak heading into Sunday afternoon’s game, but the Broncos out-played them in pretty much every facet of the game.

Dallas lost to Denver, 30-16, in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicates. The Broncos raced out to a 30-0 lead before the Cowboys scored in garbage time.

Following the loss to the Broncos, head coach Mike McCarthy had a brutally honest admission.

“Frankly, we were out-coached, we were outplayed, all the way through. This is the first time I’ve felt clearly our energy didn’t exceed our opponent, and that’s disappointing,” McCarthy told reporters following Sunday’s loss.

That just about sums things up.

The Cowboys had been playing as well as any team in football, but Dallas came crashing down on Sunday afternoon.

Thankfully for McCarthy and Co., they’re still in very good position when it comes to the playoffs. The Cowboys lead the NFC East at 6-2 and are currently tied for the fourth-best record in the NFC.

Dallas is set to take on Atlanta next weekend.

