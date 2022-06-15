Mike McCarthy Canceled Cowboys Practice On Wednesday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to cancel the team's practice on Wednesday.

McCarthy wanted to hold a group dynamic event in its place. Per Michael Gehlken, McCarthy is emphasizing team bonding heading into training camp next month.

There's nothing wrong with wanting your players to become even more of a team heading into next season.

With minicamp basically over, it's probably the best time to do it.

The Cowboys are looking to do more than just win the NFC East again this upcoming season. This is a team that's built to win now and with the NFC wide open, this could be one of their best chances.

Dallas hasn't been to a Super Bowl, let alone an NFC Championship Game since 1995.

If these team bonding sessions translate to on-the-field success, McCarthy may look like a genius.