Mike McCarthy Canceled Practice: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go a different route during Wednesday's minicamp.

According to Mike Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Dallas canceled its practice today in order to hold a "group dynamic event" instead.

Tweeting, "Coach Mike McCarthy is emphasizing team bonding after the club completed Tuesday its eighth and final install of the spring."

The NFL world reacted to McCarthy's cancelation of practice in the middle of the week.

"Very interesting," commented The Landry Hat fan site.

"Watermelons in the DFW area are in danger," joked another Cowboys reporter.

"I wondered why there was a watermelon shortage at DFW area Albertsons," replied Mark Lane.

"Perfect. Sounds like the perfect 1st round exit strategy. Carry On."

"Mike’s takin’ the Boys’ over to Chucky cheese?" asked another.

Mike McCarthy and the rest of the Dallas staff are trying to come up with answers after a disappointing end to the team's season in the playoffs.

Chemistry and connectivity are huge in the game of football. Hopefully the Cowboys can build some more of that as they try to win their first Super Bowl since the mid-90s.