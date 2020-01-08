Mike McCarthy’s Comment On Dez Bryant’s “Catch” Is Going Viral

It took a couple of minutes, but the Dallas Cowboys’ new head coach, Mike McCarthy, has finally been asked the question everyone wanted to hear at his introductory press conference.

Did Dez catch it?

The question, of course, refers to the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Cowboys and the Packers in 2015. Officials overturned a late Dez Bryant fourth down catch to a drop, giving the ball back to Green Bay, which went on to seal the win.

Cowboys fans rightfully still are not over this:

McCarthy was the Packers head coach at the time. He was asked at his introductory press conference about the play.

“It was a great catch, I can say now. It wasn’t then, technically,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy revealed that referee Gene Steratore explained him the catch rule during the game. If he hadn’t done that, McCarthy said he wouldn’t have challenged the play.

The Packers beat the Cowboys, 26-21, to advance to the NFC Championship Game.