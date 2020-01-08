The Spun

Mike McCarthy’s Comment On Dez Bryant’s “Catch” Is Going Viral

Dez Bryant catches a pass against the Packers in 2015.GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 11: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a catch over Sam Shields #37 of the Green Bay Packers during the 2015 NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 11, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Initially ruled a catch, the call was reversed upon review. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

It took a couple of minutes, but the Dallas Cowboys’ new head coach, Mike McCarthy, has finally been asked the question everyone wanted to hear at his introductory press conference.

Did Dez catch it?

The question, of course, refers to the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Cowboys and the Packers in 2015. Officials overturned a late Dez Bryant fourth down catch to a drop, giving the ball back to Green Bay, which went on to seal the win.

Cowboys fans rightfully still are not over this:

McCarthy was the Packers head coach at the time. He was asked at his introductory press conference about the play.

“It was a great catch, I can say now. It wasn’t then, technically,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy revealed that referee Gene Steratore explained him the catch rule during the game. If he hadn’t done that, McCarthy said he wouldn’t have challenged the play.

The Packers beat the Cowboys, 26-21, to advance to the NFC Championship Game.


