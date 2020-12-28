Mike McCarthy Comments On Kellen Moore Coaching Rumors

Following the Dallas Cowboys’ solid 37-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy addressed questions about his offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore recently interviewed for the newly-opened Boise State head coaching job and there’s reportedly mutual interest between both parties.

Mike McCarthy wouldn’t divulged too much information about the potential OC loss, only saying that he and the franchise had a great deal of respect for Moore and whatever decision he makes.

“I can only tell you that we think the world of Kellen. He’s done an incredible job here,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “We definitely respect and understand the uniqueness of this opportunity to Boise, himself and his family. I think at the right time, that’s really for Kellen and Boise State to speak on. I’ve probably said too much already.”

As the starting quarterback at Boise State from 2008-11, Kellen Moore undoubtedly has strong ties with the program.

Reports show Moore as the Broncos’ current top option for the hire after Bryan Harsin left the program to take the Auburn head coaching job earlier this month. Sources at the Dallas Morning News say Moore also views the job opening as an attractive option for his future.

After two years as the offensive play caller for the Cowboys, Moore’s contract is set to expire. But, as a well-liked member of the franchise, Jerry Jones will likely do his best to hang on to the OC if he doesn’t accept a Boise State offer.

With their win over Philadelphia today, the Cowboys rise to the top of the NFC East in a tie with the Washington Football Team. A win over the Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles next weekend would propel Dallas to an improbable playoff berth.