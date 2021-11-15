The Spun

Mike McCarthy Had Special Gift For His Players This Week

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy certainly has his way of going about things.

Last season, when the Cowboys were in need of some motivation, McCarthy invited his team to smash watermelons Gallagher-style.

Dallas’ head coach switched it up this year though. Per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, McCarthy fired up his team this past week by handing out… monkey butt?

According to Pelissero, McCarthy and his staff dubbed the past seven days “R-A-W” which stood for “Red Ass Week.”

Following an ugly loss to the Denver Broncos, the Super Bowl winning head coach wanted his team to get mad and take it personally.

He even went as far as having Dallas Cowboys staff hand out Monkey Butt, an anti-chafing powder, which the players reportedly got a kick out of.

It must’ve worked.

Dallas rolled to a 43-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The 40-point win reasserted McCarthy and his team as potential Super Bowl contenders.

The victory was extra sweet for Cowboys D-coordinator Dan Quinn, who was fired by the Falcons last season after an 0-5 start.

Quinn received the game ball after the game.

The 7-2 Cowboys will look to keep things rolling in a 4:25 battle against the Chiefs in Arrowhead on Sunday.

Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn, and the rest of the staff will need a repeat performance in order to slow down a Kansas City Chiefs offense returning to form.

