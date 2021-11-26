Mike McCarthy Had Very Telling Admission Following Loss

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t say much about the officiating following Thursday afternoon’s loss, but he didn’t need to – the numbers spoke for themselves.

The Cowboys lost to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime at AT&T Stadium on Thursday.

The game was a frustrating one for both sides. There was an extreme amount of penalties called on both Dallas and Las Vegas. However, it was the Cowboys who were harmed most by the penalties, especially the pass interference ones.

Las Vegas’ game-winning drive was extended by a pass interference penalty on defensive back Anthony Brown.

McCarthy made sure to stay smart with his postgame comments, but he had a very telling admission, bringing up the numbers.

“28 penalties, I don’t know what the hell you want me to say,” a blunt McCarthy said following his team’s third loss in four games.

Yeah, that about says it all.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back next week, taking on the Saints on Thursday night.