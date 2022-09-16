Mike McCarthy Has Blunt Message For Kellen Moore: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy surprised just about everyone by calling out offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for needing to be smarter in his playcalling.

Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy basically said that while Moore has done well in the past, he needs to do better.

The Cowboys were the only team in Week 1 that failed to score a touchdown. They finished the weekend with the third-fewest yards in the league.

As you can probably imagine, just about everyone is taking McCarthy to task over those comments in one way or another. Many are pointing out that McCarthy has no right to tell anyone how to coach better given how his previous tenure with the Green Bay Packers ended. Others think that this is a sign that McCarthy is losing his grip on the team:

Mike McCarthy might already be feeling the heat on his seat after just one Week this season. His team is going to be hard-pressed to win any games in the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott - and he hasn't exactly earned the unquestioned trust of team owner Jerry Jones.

In his first two seasons with the Cowboys, McCarthy went 18-16, winning an NFC East title last year before bowing out in the Wildcard round.

Without a deep playoff run this year, McCarthy might not have a job next year.

Is Mike McCarthy merely projecting with his criticism of Kellen Moore?