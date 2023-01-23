Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had Ezekiel Elliott line up at center with his offensive linemen out wide and his receivers in the middle. But Elliott was quickly bullrushed and the wide receiver Dak Prescott threw to was immediately tackled after the catch.

Speaking to the media after the game, McCarthy admitted that the play just wasn't executed the way they planned. He said that it was a gadget play that the Cowboys worked on in practice, but it didn't work.

"Yeah, it didn’t get going," McCarthy said, via ProFootballTalk. "I really don’t want to get into the detail of it, but that obviously wasn’t the plan. It’s obviously a gadget play or whatever. It’s a last-play-situation call that we practice."

Luckily for Mike McCarthy, his job his reportedly safe after that performance - something that seemed unlikely at the start of the season unless he made it to at least the NFC Championship Game.

Now the Cowboys head into an offseason of uncertainty where they have to reconcile with the possible loss of multiple staff members and even some key players potentially.

