Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Penalties

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys committed 13 penalties in their Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants and head coach Mike McCarthy is none too pleased. But he had an interesting response to how the team is responding.

Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy made it clear that he let's the team know when he's displeased with penalties. But he added that he doesn't want cutting down on penalties to come at the cost of the team losing its "aggressiveness" and its style of play.

"Trust me, I’m clearly on top of the things that aren’t going well. Penalties and penalty prevention is something we’re spending more time on. But I don’t want to lose the aggressiveness of our play style and efficiency," McCarthy said.

The Cowboys have averaged seven penalties per game this season. But the offense has really taken the reins these past few weeks, scoring at least 28 points in four straight games and averaging over 36 in that span.

Right now the Dallas Cowboys have a top 10 offense and a top 5 defense. That kind of production is good enough to win a Super Bowl.

If the Cowboys can continue to perform at this level, they might even be able to unseat the rival Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East. Though they would still need some help.

Will the Cowboys cut down on their penalties in the weeks to come?