Mike McCarthy Has Honest Expecation For Cowboys Offense With Cooper Rush

Mike McCarthy is putting his faith in the Cowboys backup while Dak Prescott recovers from hand surgery.

Per Jane Slater of the NFL Network: "Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says QB Cooper Rush has great disposition for #2 but needs to get in there [and] run the offense, they will be aggressive and need to open some things up."

This isn't the first time Rush has been called upon to step up for Dallas.

Last season, the veteran backup made one start, completing 24-of-40 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns to just one interception while leading the Cowboys to a big win on the road vs. Minnesota.

With Dak Prescott likely out for at least four weeks, the undrafted QB out of Central Michigan is tasked with keeping Dallas' season afloat. It starts Sunday with an early window game hosting the Bengals.