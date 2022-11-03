Mike McCarthy Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Trade Deadline Inaction

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There was a lot of movement in the NFL leading up to the trade deadline, but despite rumors that the Cowboys would be buyers, they did nothing. So how did head coach Mike McCarthy feel about that?

Appearing on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas, McCarthy admitted that it would have been nice to "add another good player or two." But he said that he loves the players he has regardless.

“Sometimes the ball bounces the other way and you keep moving. I don’t think there’s a coach in football that doesn’t want to add another good player or two," McCarthy said. "I love the guys we have.”

That's not exactly a glowing endorsement of the front office's trade deadline decision-making. But McCarthy isn't exactly in a situation to be complaining.

Despite being without star quarterback Dak Prescott for most of the first eight games this season, the Cowboys are a more than respectable 6-2 and in line for a trip to the playoffs as a Wild Card team at the very least.

Then again, McCarthy's ability to keep his job beyond the 2022 season will probably depend on how deep of a playoff run he's able to take the team on.

It would probably be easier for McCarthy to make a run with an extra player - or two - to augment his roster.

Little wonder that he's not exactly over the moon over where the team is after the trade deadline.