Mike McCarthy Has Honest Reaction To Scheduling Controversy

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys used an impressive performance to take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 31-14.

After the win, the Cowboys have the shortest time amongst all playoff teams to get ready for their next game. Their opponent in the Divisional Round - the San Francisco 49ers - have had an extra 48 hours of rest.

Fans were furious with the NFL's scheduling, but head coach Mike McCarthy isn't sweating it. He thinks the Cowboys will have plenty of time to prepare for the 49ers.

"TV is king. What are you gonna say?" he said via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota. "This is part of the challenge. It’s not a concern. We got plenty of time to get ready. We’re not stressed about it at all."

Clearly McCarthy isn't too concerned with how much time the Cowboys have to prepare for their next playoff game.

San Francisco and Dallas kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The game will be broadcast on FOX.