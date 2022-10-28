Mike McCarthy Has Injury Update For Cowboys Star Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons popped up on the injury report Thursday with a shoulder issue. The second-year pro notched a limited participation during yesterday's practice session despite being full-go on Wednesday.
When asked about Parsons' status on Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy didn't seem too worried.
“I don’t have high concern for Micah," McCarthy said, per team insider Jon Machota.
Coming off his Defensive Rookie of the Year performance in 2021, Parsons is off to another great start in 2022. The former No. 12 overall pick has 32 tackles, 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defended through the first seven games of the season.
Parsons' status for today's practice should be a good indicator of his likelihood to suit up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.