Mike McCarthy Has Injury Update For Cowboys Star Micah Parsons

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons popped up on the injury report Thursday with a shoulder issue. The second-year pro notched a limited participation during yesterday's practice session despite being full-go on Wednesday.

When asked about Parsons' status on Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy didn't seem too worried.

“I don’t have high concern for Micah," McCarthy said, per team insider Jon Machota.

Coming off his Defensive Rookie of the Year performance in 2021, Parsons is off to another great start in 2022. The former No. 12 overall pick has 32 tackles, 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defended through the first seven games of the season.

Parsons' status for today's practice should be a good indicator of his likelihood to suit up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.