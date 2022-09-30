Mike McCarthy Has New Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was all smiles at his Friday press conference today. His update on quarterback Dak Prescott was probably a big reason why.

McCarthy showed up to Friday's press conference wearing a suit and tie from a TV interview he had done earlier in the day. He had a lot of good news on the injury front.

He started by announcing that star wide receiver Michael Gallup is recovering well from his knee injury and may even play this Sunday. But he saved the best for last: Dak is throwing again.

McCarthy said that Dak did some light throwing with the team on Thursday. But he is still dealing with a little bit of swelling in his injured hand, so he won't play this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Dak Prescott suffered a serious hand injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that some feared would keep him from playing for upwards of a month. But the Cowboys have managed to stay afloat without him.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has gone 2-0 in Dak's absence, managing the game to allow the Cowboys to eke out crucial wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

From what Mike McCarthy is saying, it's only a matter of time before Dak is back in the fold and leading the Cowboys once more.

When will Dak Prescott make his full return?