Mike McCarthy Has Thursday Practice Update For Dak Prescott

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It's been over a month since Dak Prescott last played under center on Sunday. But how is the Dallas Cowboys quarterback looking ahead of Sunday's huge game against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised Dak for how he looked in practice on Wednesday. He said that Dak will do even more today.

“Dak had a good day yesterday. It went well," McCarthy said.

The two-time Pro Bowl QB suffered a hand injury in the second half of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that required surgery. But the team didn't place him on injured reserve while backup Cooper Rush performed well in his absence.

As good as the Cowboys have been with Cooper Rush playing for the injured Dak Prescott, the team will be more than happy to have Dak back.

Rush has pretty much been a game manager only, completing 61-percent of his passes for 839 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He's averaged less than 200 passing yards per game while the Cowboys offense ranked in the bottom quarter of the league.

Dak should be able to give the Cowboys offense the juice that it's been missing while the defense, which ranks third in points allowed, does the rest.

Will the Dallas Cowboys have Dak back for Sunday Night Football against the Eagles?