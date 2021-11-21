Mike McCarthy Is Getting Crushed During Sunday’s Game

Cowboy fans (and NFL media) are going at head coach Mike McCarthy hard as the team is down by double digits to the Chiefs.

Nothing went right at all for Dallas as it could only muster three points in the first half. Quarterback Dak Prescott had just 68 yards through the air with no touchdowns and one interception.

The running game also wasn’t much better as Ezekiel Elliott was held to 16 yards on five carries. Add in the defense giving up two rushing touchdowns to go along with 16 points and it was a disaster of a half.

The NFL community didn’t like a lot of what McCarthy did in that half, especially when it came to his clock management.

Another clock management masterclass by Mike McCarthy to end a half. What a total doofus. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 21, 2021

Aikman is bang on with the analysis there. Dak wanted to take a quick shot because they didn't use a timeout after the completion. Really bad clock management but that's what we've come to expect with McCarthy. — Rob Pizzola (@robpizzola) November 21, 2021

Vic Fangio and Mike McCarthy when it comes to two-minute clock management pic.twitter.com/Xlt6fNEqRL — The SP & Bushy Show (@SpBushy) November 21, 2021

Mike McCarthy is absolutely TERRIBLE at clock management #Cowboys — s_jerz48 (@jerz48) November 21, 2021

1. Poor clock management from McCarthy yet again, should’ve called TO 2. This is a horrible ball, can’t leave it that far inside, has to be a back shoulder throw pic.twitter.com/nQd3DkWcQ0 — Luke Carr (TD4LC) (@LukeCarrNFL) November 21, 2021

Mike McCarthy clock mismanagement strikes again. — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) November 21, 2021

McCarthy really has a mental block when it comes to clock management. — too optimistic (7-2) (@KettleChipsKing) November 21, 2021

Ended up not mattering but purely from a clock management standpoint that was a reallllllly bad decision by Mike McCarthy to not call timeout — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 21, 2021

More clock management woes by McCarthy puts Dak behind the eight ball for the desperate heave. Just incomprehensible. — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) November 21, 2021

Dallas came into this game a bit shorthanded as Amari Cooper was out due to COVID-19 and then it got worse when CeeDee Lamb got banged up with a head injury.

Its top receiver right now is Michael Gallup followed by Cedric Wilson.

The Cowboys are trying to get to 8-2 after blowing out the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, 43-3. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are trying to continue their turnaround and get to 7-4.

You can see the rest of the game on CBS.