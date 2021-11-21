The Spun

»

Mike McCarthy Is Getting Crushed During Sunday’s Game

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Cowboy fans (and NFL media) are going at head coach Mike McCarthy hard as the team is down by double digits to the Chiefs.

Nothing went right at all for Dallas as it could only muster three points in the first half. Quarterback Dak Prescott had just 68 yards through the air with no touchdowns and one interception.

The running game also wasn’t much better as Ezekiel Elliott was held to 16 yards on five carries. Add in the defense giving up two rushing touchdowns to go along with 16 points and it was a disaster of a half.

The NFL community didn’t like a lot of what McCarthy did in that half, especially when it came to his clock management.

Dallas came into this game a bit shorthanded as Amari Cooper was out due to COVID-19 and then it got worse when CeeDee Lamb got banged up with a head injury.

Its top receiver right now is Michael Gallup followed by Cedric Wilson.

The Cowboys are trying to get to 8-2 after blowing out the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, 43-3. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are trying to continue their turnaround and get to 7-4.

You can see the rest of the game on CBS.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.