Mike McCarthy Is Getting Crushed For His Decision Tonight

Another week, another onslaught of social media criticism for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys are 4-1 on the season, but McCarthy’s late-game management and clock decisions have bene questionable – at best – at times.

McCarthy’s most-recent decision has fans crushing him on social media.

Dallas was trailing New England, 21-20, when McCarthy opted to kick a long field goal rather than go for it on 4th and 1. The kick was nowhere close to being good, allowing the Patriots to take over.

“MIKE MCCARTHY STRIKES AGAIN. HE HAS NO IDEA WHAT HE’S DOING. JUST GOES BLIND UNDER PRESSURE DECISIONS,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

MIKE MCCARTHY STRIKES AGAIN. HE HAS NO IDEA WHAT HE'S DOING. JUST GOES BLIND UNDER PRESSURE DECISIONS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2021

“Mike McCarthy!!!!!! LET’S GO!!!!!!!” Bill Simmons added.

Mike McCarthy!!!!!! LET’S GO!!!!!!! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 17, 2021

“MIKE MCCARTHY ANALYTICS, UNDEFEATED,” BR Betting added.

“Find someone who loves you like Mike McCarthy loves kicking 50+ yard field goals,” Will Brinson added on social media.

Find someone who loves you like Mike McCarthy loves kicking 50+ yard field goals — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 17, 2021

“Mike McCarthy just trusted a kicker who had back surgery over Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott,” Josh Norris added.

Mike McCarthy just trusted a kicker who had back surgery over Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 17, 2021

It’s been a wild game on Sunday evening. Both teams have scored a touchdown since McCarthy’s bizarre decision.

The Patriots now lead the Cowboys, 29-26.